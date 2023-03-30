Catholic Charities of Central Florida renovations

Bishop John Noonan blesses Catholic Charities of Central Florida’s Orlando offices at 1819 Semoran Blvd. in Orlando, March 24, 2023, following renovations. 

ORLANDO  |  After months of renovation, Catholic Charities of Central Florida’s headquarters building in Orlando was blessed by Bishop John Noonan March 24, 2023. The building was renovated due to severe water damage in 2022. Throughout the lengthy process, staffers were dispersed to different areas to continue their ministries.

“Our team members experienced displacement, and several moves many times during our sojourn from our building,” said Deacon Gary Tester, president of Catholic Charities. “Just as some of our clients experience uncertainty about tomorrow, so too did some of our staff members.”

