A montage of our students, teachers and staff from across the Diocese celebrating Catholic Schools Week!

Catholic Schools Week... showcases the positive impacts Catholic schools have on students, teachers and communities. Freelance Photographer Pam Stimpson visited schools on the eastern coast of the diocese to get a glimpse of the life of a Catholic school student.

Catholic Schools Week slideshow

1 of 9

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.