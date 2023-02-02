St. Charles Borromeo first-graders celebrate 100 days of school by collecting 100 baby items to support One Heart for Women and Children, which supports individuals who are homeless or in times of transition by helping them meet their most essential needs.
Basilica School of St. Paul students in Daytona Beach participate in celebrating 100 days of school during Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2023, as they dressed as though they were 100 years old.
An eighth-grader at St. Teresa Catholic School in Titusvillehelps teach early childhood classes.
PAMELA STIMPSON | FC
Second-graders of St. Peter in DeLand dress up as their teacher, Sister Magdalena Grymuza, MSF.
St. Charles Borromeo first-graders celebrate 100 days of school by collecting 100 baby items to support One Heart for Women and Children, which supports individuals who are homeless or in times of transition by helping them meet their most essential needs.
COURTESY
Our Saviour Catholic School students in Cocoa enjoy a field day during Catholic Schools Week.
PAMELA STIMPSON | FC
Basilica School of St. Paul students in Daytona Beach participate in celebrating 100 days of school during Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2023, as they dressed as though they were 100 years old.
PAMELA STIMPSON | FC
Middle school students of Our Lady of Lourdes in Melbourne play games and visit with residents at Hibiscus Court Senior Living Center.
PAMELA STIMPSON | FC
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School students in Indialantic collect canned food for the Souper Bowl food drive.
PAMELA STIMPSON | FC
Students have fun playing tug-o-war at field day at St. James Catholic Cathedral.
LINDA CALDWELL | FC
Superintendent Henry Fortier stopped by St. Andrew Catholic School to wish students a happy Catholic Schools Week.
Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week, which in 2023 was Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2023 is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities and our nation. It is an opportunity to celebrate Catholic education and its fruits.
Above are just a few activities in which our more than 40 Catholic schools within the Diocese of Orlando participated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.