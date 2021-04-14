ORLANDO | National Beta Club members from Holy Redeemer Catholic School are celebrating their recent participation in the Florida Junior Beta Club Virtual State Convention (grades 4-8). Typically, National Beta State Conventions bring together students from across the state to compete in a variety of competitions ranging from academic and STEM-based to visual and performing arts.
The state convention, originally planned to be held in Swan and Dolphin Resort at Walt Disney World, was canceled due to health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19, but going online didn’t deter students from their goal.
National Beta promotes “the ideals of academic achievement, character, service, and leadership among elementary and secondary school students,” according to their mission statement. This is done through various academic and visual art competitions and service projects, designed to build character and form leaders.
Holy Redeemer fourt-h through eighth-graders won across several categories including first place in creative writing, poetry, fifth grade language arts, two-dimensional design, black and white photography, jewelry, book battle, apparel design and speech.
Students took second place awards in fourth grade math and science, color photography and the sixth grade language arts categories. They garnered third place in creative writing and seventh grade math.
Members worked hard preparing competition submissions and taking online tests for the virtual convention. Winning at the state level qualifies students to compete nationally. The hope is for an in-person event in late June if COVID guidelines allow.
Paige, a sixth grader, took second place in English language arts. “I really enjoy helping the people and the environment with the service projects,” she said. “I love the academic experience that you get from participating in the competitions. It is a great experience, and you get a lot of great opportunities.”
Although much media attention indicates students in school during the pandemic are falling behind due to limitations of online learning, Diocese of Orlando Catholic school teachers and parents find their students excelling. Maria Muñoz serves as resource teacher and Beta Club sponsor at Holy Redeemer. “Beta provides our school a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talent and academic accomplishments of our students,” she said. “I love seeing our students build their character, grow in knowledge and come together to serve our community and others.”
Holy Redeemer’s Junior Beta Club has more than 80 members spanning grades four through eight. The club is one of the school’s extracurricular opportunities. Students are encouraged to apply after showing strong academic work and leadership skills.
The club is also dedicated to serving others. On Good Friday, they delivered more than 120 care bags filled with toys, puzzles and more to patients at Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital. Students also included a personalized note or card so the children know someone is praying for them.