Kenna Erickson

Kenna E. sits in her home creating art. The Santa Fe Catholic High School graduate expresses herself through writing, painting, drawing and creating 3-D art.
Kenna Erickson self portrait

Kenna E. took first place in the Polk County Catholic School Art Competition with her self-portrait, incorporating various mediums.

LAKELAND  |  Kenna E. is an artist and a writer with an abundance of creativity. She is enthralled by butterflies, perhaps because they reflect her own metamorphosis. And the obstacles Kenna E. has overcome have shaped her into an exceptional graduate at Santa Fe Catholic High School.

As a toddler, Kenna’s parents noticed something different. She could speak to them, but not often to others. At one point, she stopped speaking completely. Kenna was diagnosed with selective mutism – “a condition where you are mute, but only because you are so anxious,” explained her father, Andrew.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.