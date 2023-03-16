Grace Young

Holy Cross Father Joseph Long, left, Grace Young, and Father Peter Sagorski, parochial vicar of Our Saviour Parish in Cocoa Beach pose for a photo following Young's 100th birthday Mass, March 2, 2023.

 COIURTESY | JOEL YOUNG
Grace Young, a founder of Our Saviour Parish in Cocoa Beach, celebrates her 100th birthday.

COCOA BEACH  |  As you walk into Grace Young’s apartment, witnesses to her faith abound — the statue on the foyer table of the Holy Family making their way out of Bethlehem, the cross on the wall, her devotion to the Blessed Mother. 

She noted it is the Blessed Mother’s “image of goodness and kindness” that compels her.

Grace Young, accompanied by Father Peter Sagorski, left, and Father Fred Ruse, right, is surprised by yet another guest at her 100th birthday celebration at Our Saviour, Cocoa Beach. The festivities took place after a Mass celebrated in her honor.

