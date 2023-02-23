Mass posture standing

Postures during Mass signify differnt things. Standing is a posture of worship, as seen in this 2022 file photo taken at the Vietnamese New Year Mass.

The Florida Catholic reaches out to local clergy, religious and seminarians and asks questions about the Catholic faith. This week seminarian John Triolo responds to the question:

Posture is important in any kind of ritual or act. Postures in prayer are especially important, most notably in the greatest form of public prayer, the Mass. This is why we have Catholic aerobics: Sit, Stand, and Kneel. When people are first exposed to the Roman Catholic Mass, they frequently comment on how much we get up and down during Mass. As Catholics, everything we do is to envelop our whole being. That is why we are both bodily and spiritual beings. When we see what these postures do, these movements not only make our bodies a part of prayer but call us to give our whole selves in prayer.

