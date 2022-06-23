Bishop John Noonan prays the Eucharistic Prayer over the bread and wine, which becomes the substance of the Body and Blood of Christ, at the Chrism Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine, Mary Queen of the Universe, Orlando, April 13, 2022.
Diocese of Orlando clergy respond weekly to questions pertaining to the Catholic faith. This week Father Jorge Torres, with the Eucharistic Revival at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, explains:
What is transubstantiation and when does it happen in the Mass?
The term “transubstantiation” is a scholastic term used by St. Thomas Aquinas and others to help explain the miracle that takes place at Mass. It would be good to start with an example, a person has the “substance” of personhood with “accidents” like weight, hair color, and personality. These “accidents” could change, but the personhood remains at all times.
The Church teaches “transubstantiation,” meaning that the “substance” has changed from bread and wine to the glorified Body and Blood of Christ. At the same time, the “accidents” remain the same as a time-tested explanation for what occurs at Mass during the consecration of the bread and wine. “Accidents” mean that the host continues to taste, look and feel like bread, but the “substance” has become the Body of Christ. The “accidents” of wine taste, color and fluidity remain while its “substance” has become the Body of Christ. This change continues after Mass. That is why the Church reserves the consecrated hosts in the tabernacle, and the hosts can also be adored by placing one in a monstrance for the exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament.
Yet, for all explanations, words fall short of the mysteries of God. Our language has limitations, and so approximations are the way to help us get closer to the mystery, behold Him and allow Him to behold us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.