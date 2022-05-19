Because so many of you enjoyed our Lenten Box questions, we have decided to continue asking clergy to respond weekly to questions pertaining to the Catholic faith. This week Father Jimson Varghese, S.D.V., pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Mount Dora, answers the question:
What is the process to sainthood?
As the founder of my order was canonized this week, Father Justin Russolillo, I am happy to explain the process of sainthood has four stages: Servant of God, Venerable, Blessed and Saint. Each step has its own procedures which I will briefly outline here.
Remembering that we are all called to be saints with an “s”, as Pope Francis noted in the recent canonization of 10 saints on May 15, the Church also recognizes those persons who live their lives heroically and virtuously. When a person dies and the local bishop deems their life to be worthy of investigation, the person is recognized as a Servant of God. To become a Venerable means the pope recognizes the candidate’s heroic and virtuous characteristics formally. To be given the title of Blessed, the person must have, in addition, a miracle accredited to him—made possible through his/her intercession. Finally, to be canonized a Saint, a second miracle must have taken place after their becoming Blessed. In Father Russolillo’s case, prior to his death he helped cure a woman with cancer. After his death, his intercession healed a man in a coma from all his illnesses.
There is an exception for martyrs which do not need to have performed a miracle before they died for the faith, but a miracle must have occurred due to their intercession after they died. The Congregation for the Causes of Saints is the official group, appointed by the Church, to investigate those eligible for these titles.
