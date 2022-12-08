Immaculate Conception

A statue representative of the Immaculate Conception of Mary.

Diocese of Orlando clergy and religious respond weekly to questions pertaining to the Catholic faith. This week, Redemptorist Father Frankline Rayappa, parochial vicar of St. Joseph Parish in Palm Bay, answers:


What is the Immaculate Conception?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.