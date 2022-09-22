Diocese of Orlando clergy and religious respond weekly to questions pertaining to the Catholic faith. This week, Father James Tharakan, parochial vicar of Annunciation Parish in Altamonte Springs, answers:
What is the Holy Spirit?
We Catholics believe there is one God consisting of three distinct equal divine persons — Father, Son and the Holy Spirit.
This is because on numerous occasions God has described Himself thus, such as in the Old Testament, “Let us make man…” (Gn 1: 26); and in Isaiah when God reveals the imminent coming of His Son. (Is 9:6-7).
In all these verses we find that God is a triune God. It is indeed incomprehensible for human beings, but when we have faith in God, He gives us the grace to understand him in our realities of life.
God the father is the creator of the world. God the Son is the savior of the world because the world was immersed in sin. The Holy Spirit is the sanctifier. These are the three functions of the triune God. The Holy Spirit is within us, working in us. He is the one who gives us guidance to live a faithful life in the church.
Through the Sacrament of Confirmation, the Church helps us to understand that the Holy Spirit is present in us throughout life. We can say the Holy Spirit is the third person of the one God, not different from God, but having the special function of sanctifying the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.