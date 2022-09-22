Diocese of Orlando clergy and religious respond weekly to questions pertaining to the Catholic faith. This week, Father James Tharakan, parochial vicar of Annunciation Parish in Altamonte Springs, answers: 

Photo essay

Gabriel announces to Mary that she will conceive the Son of God in this window at St. Patrick's Church, Palm Beach Gardens. The Holy Spirit overshadows her as a dove.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.