Mosaic of The Last Supper of Jesus by Giacomo Raffaelli

Mosaic of The Last Supper of Jesus by Giacomo Raffaelli, created in Jan. 15, 2013 in Vienna. The mosaic is presented as copy of Leonardo da Vinci's 1816 work.

Each week we ask a priest, deacon, religious or seminarian questions about the Catholic faith and they respond. This week Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary Sister Gianna Grace Perino responds to the question:

Taking its roots from both Latin and Greek, the word “cenacle” derives from the root cena, meaning dinner. It refers to the site in Jerusalem that is venerated as the place where Jesus spent the last hours before His Passion — washing the feet of His apostles, celebrating the Last Supper, instituting the Priesthood and the Holy Eucharist. This “Upper Room” is also the place where Jesus appeared after His resurrection, and where Mary and the apostles received the Holy Spirit at Pentecost. The cenacle is hailed as one of the greatest treasures of the Church.

