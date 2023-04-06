Each week we ask a priest, deacon, religious or seminarian questions about the Catholic faith and they respond. This week Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary Sister Gianna Grace Perino responds to the question:
Taking its roots from both Latin and Greek, the word “cenacle” derives from the root cena, meaning dinner. It refers to the site in Jerusalem that is venerated as the place where Jesus spent the last hours before His Passion — washing the feet of His apostles, celebrating the Last Supper, instituting the Priesthood and the Holy Eucharist. This “Upper Room” is also the place where Jesus appeared after His resurrection, and where Mary and the apostles received the Holy Spirit at Pentecost. The cenacle is hailed as one of the greatest treasures of the Church.
From our very beginnings as a religious institute, we as Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, have shared the ministry of Eucharistic cenacles with the people of God. The pillars of our spirituality are found in its history and tradition: Eucharistic, Marian, living in the power of the Holy Spirit, and in the heart of the Church.
Assisted by and in cooperation with priests and deacons, the Eucharistic cenacles begin with Mass, then move into a time of praise and worship in Adoration of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament — opening our hearts and lifting our voices in prayer — inviting the Lord to move in us through music, prayer and Scripture. This is an opportunity for us to call upon the Lord, to encounter the Living God, to worship Him, and to bring all our needs and concerns before him. We encounter the True Presence of our Eucharistic Lord Jesus who brings us His peace, mercy, and infinite love — Jesus, Emmanuel, who is “with us always, even until the end of the age” (cf. Mt 28:20).
Join us for these special nights of prayer at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center first Fridays at 7-9 p.m., and at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe fourth Fridays at 7-9 p.m.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.