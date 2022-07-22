An encyclical is one of many types of writings that come directly from the pope, instructions for all people of goodwill. In the hierarchy of Church documents, the encyclical is in the top three. The title of each encyclical is taken from the first few words of the document in Latin. They are intended to focus our attention on some doctrinal issue and help us collaborate and discuss the situation presented. 

During the pontificate of Pope Francis, we have three encyclicals, “Lumen fidei,” “Laudato si’,” and “Fratelli tutti.” “Laudato si’” focuses on how we are to be stewards of nature and our future here on earth. Because the level of writing can be academic, most non-theologians might be worried about reading them and wait for a second source interpretation. I encourage everyone to read the encyclical as their first source instead of waiting for interpretations. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.