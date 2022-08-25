Servant of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary Sister Kristi Bergman is coordinator of faith development at Bishop Moore Catholic High School. She is among a growing number of sisters joining the order that was established in 1990.
Diocese of Orlando clergy and religious respond weekly to questions pertaining to the Catholic faith. This week Servant of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary Sister Gianna Grace Perino, answers:
Is there a difference between a Catholic nun or sister?
There is a difference, and there is not a difference.
First, we recognize that the Church’s laws on religious life can be a bit complicated, because of the huge number of different religious institutes in existence founded at various times over 2,000 years of Church history.
The beauty of consecrated life is expressed in the Church by its various charisms, described as a gift of the Holy Spirit inspired by the founder or foundress, a specific path of holiness. The charism is the spirit and heart of the community, that permeates through its members. It defines the expression, methods, and the ardor of service (mission) and it defines why and how they serve within its unique distinct “culture.” The various charisms are different flowers in a large field with a variety of fragrances.
A Catholic nun is a woman who lives a contemplative life in a monastery, which is usually cloistered (or enclosed) or semi-cloistered. Her ministry is centered on her unique prayer life within the monastery for the good of the world. She professes the perpetual solemn vows, living a life according to the evangelical counsels of poverty, celibacy and obedience.
A Catholic sister is a woman who lives, ministers and prays within the world. A sister’s life is called “active” or “apostolic” because she is engaged in the works of mercy and other ministries that take the Gospel to others where they are. She professes the same perpetual simple vows.
“Vita Consacrata,” St. John Paul II’s apostolic exhortation, states, “Consecrated life is not something isolated and marginal, but a reality which affects the whole Church. The consecrated life is at the very heart of the Church as a decisive element for her mission since it ‘manifests the inner nature of the Christian calling’ and the striving of the whole Church as Bride towards union with her one Spouse.”
In U.S. modern-day culture, it is customary to call all religious by the title of “sister.” Of course, if we see them, they are most likely religious of apostolic life. It is important to honor and respect their life - offered completely, body and soul to Lord, the Church and humanity.
