CCCF helps elderly couple after Ian

Phyllis and James Marsteller sit on the porch of Plymouth Apartments, a senior living center in Winter Park. Catholic Charities of Central Florida helped the couple after Hurricane Ian and Nicole stripped them of all, but a few of their belongings.

 GLENDA MEEKINS | FC
The Marstellers’ home after withstanding two feet of flood waters for almost 24 hours. Few items were salvageable. Phyllis misses the photos she lost the most. For James, who inherited the home from his parents, the home's demise takes with it wonderful memories.

ORLANDO  |  James and Phyllis Masteller weathered many hurricanes in their more than 80 years of life, but none like Hurricane Ian.

Living in Naples Land Yacht Harbor, close to a canal and just one mile from the coast, the couple planned to evacuate because of heavy winds set to slice right through the city.

