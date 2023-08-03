CCCF food pantry

Holy Redeemer Food Pantry in Kissimmee is one of seven Catholic Charities of Central Florida pantries that has served half a million people in need in the last fiscal year. Another food pantry is set to open this year at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Candler.

 GLENDA MEEKINS | FC

ORLANDO  |  Within one year’s time — from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 — Catholic Charities reached a milestone measured by one can, fruit, vegetable and other food items at a time.

In that time, seven food pantries across central Florida, together, served more than half a million meals to those in need. While those numbers were surpassed during the pandemic, they are significant none the less. And while it’s good to know those statistics, numbers don’t tell the whole story.

CCCF food pantry

Volunteers are the backbone of the food ministry at Catholic Charities. Here two volunteers pack bags for distribution.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.