ORL Uvalde

A man outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas, grieves after the funeral for Jose Flores Jr., June 1, 2022, one of the victims of the Robb Elementary school mass shooting.

ORLANDO  |  On May 24, 2022, 19 students and two teachers lost their lives at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

For Catherine Galda, it instantly brought her back to 2012 and the memories of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. Her 7-year-old daughter was in the classroom across the hall from the shooter. The youngster survived physically unharmed, although the horrors of the day will never be forgotten by the family.

Catherine Galda, social worker

Catherine Galda, social worker for Catholic Charities of Central Florida
ORL Uvalde 2

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of San Antonio comforts people as they react outside the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.