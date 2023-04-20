Career Camp

Faith, seen kneeling front right, learns how to check chlorine levels at a Loews Sapphire Falls Resort.

ORLANDO  |  Rey strolls down the halls of Loews Sapphire Falls Resort confidently as other camp participants follow. This is his second Career Camp. The hotel staff says “hello,” cheerfully welcoming him back. One says, “Oh, Rey’s here. It’s all going to be fine.”

This is Magnify of Central Florida’s Career Camp, a program that offers students with intellectual and developmental disabilities a chance to explore career opportunities and discover how their unique, God-given gifts might fit in with a certain career path. Students who are clients of the Department of Education’s Vocational Rehabilitation are eligible to learn job readiness, gain self-advocacy tools to thrive in the workplace and train in a variety of areas. Camps are offered virtually and in person.

