LEESBURG | Bishop John Noonan celebrated Mass at St. Paul Catholic School Aug. 25, then dedicated new offices and classrooms in the updated administration building.
After portables had outlived their use, Father Martin Nguyen, who previously served as parochial administrator, began renovation to the parish’s social hall, invigorating it with new life. The building, now school administrative offices for the secretary, principal and business manager includes classrooms for pre-k3 and pre-k4, kindergarten, first grade, STEM and a music/art.
“The dedication of the St. Paul Catholic School administration building is a sign of our efforts to provide new and well-deserved facilities to our growing student body,” said Father Matthew Hawkins, current parochial administrator. “It is also an opportunity to incorporate the latest advances in learning technology and equipment. Many of the students were able to walk into fresh classrooms equipped with fresh materials. These new facilities will meet the needs of an increasing enrollment and are evidence of the appeal of Catholic education.”
In his blessing, Bishop Noonan prayed the classrooms would help the students “renew their spirit and strengthen their mind, heart and body.”
