OVIEDO | In Brother Ken Apuzzo’s own personal experience, while God made decisions for him all the time, too many times he just didn’t listen.
A cradle Catholic in a “nominal churchgoing” family, Brother Apuzzo said what struck him most about his early years was not ever having “a real faith conversation with my friends or anybody.” The experience helps him relate to many college students seeking something deeper, even though “they may not know it yet.”
After his parents attended a couple’s retreat, his dad, a Wall Street executive, had a profound conversion and desire to help his children “get to heaven.” The young Apuzzo was a freshman in high school at the time.
“I was not buying it,” he recalled. “I went to church because it was part of the culture, but I walked right out of Mass into a party down the block. I never saw the inconsistency with that for a long time.”
It wasn’t until he attended a summer retreat where he met several men from the Brotherhood of Hope. “My life before and after that weekend are two different parts,” he said. “I saw, for the first time there were people my own age that talked about the Lord like a friend, like they knew Him, like a father. Seeing they had something I didn’t have was very compelling for me. I didn’t understand a lot of what they were saying on that retreat, but I could see they had something I’m looking for.”
After a group of young people prayed over him, he recalled having “a deep encounter with the Lord that was both scary and wonderful.” It stayed with him. Eventually the brothers went to serve in campus ministry at Rutgers University where he attended. Their witness and the way they lived helped him leave his old life to join them in bringing souls to God.
Making his final vows in 1987, he has served seven college campuses from Minnesota to Florida. “The Lord has used me to start things,” he said.
He is the newest member of the Brotherhood of Hope joining staff at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, but as served as superior general of the Brotherhood of Hope since 2013. He said the brothers travel in threes, and they see themselves as “spiritual Navy SEALs.” Brother Apuzzo’s mission is to care for the life of his fellow brothers and enhance fellowship among college graduates so they might continue growing in and practicing their faith.
Through the years, Brother Apuzzo has observed what he calls “the collapse of Catholic culture” among young people. The Brotherhood of Hope noticed after college, even the most zealous young Catholics may keep going to church, “but they feel like they are not growing in their faith anymore. They feel overwhelmed and surprised by the lack of faith in Church life,” he said.
At the Orlando campus, he works to equip graduates so they might thrive in their in their faith and perhaps become leaders themselves, rather than lose it when they leave college. To foster that inspiration, he created a group for young Catholic alumni, former campus ministry members and the professional groups in the workplace where they can find fellowship and an active Catholic life, in and out of church.
To make it a diocesan effort, he collaborated with Daniel Boyd, of the diocese’s office of laity and family life, and Father Benjamin Lehnertz at St. Joseph Parish in Orlando.
“We love these students and we’ve been a part of their lives. To see them go out there and crash and burn is heartbreaking,” Brother Apuzzo said. “So, we are going to start building out of the back of our college ministries and young professional communities so they can bridge out when they leave here.”
Graduates can go to whatever parish they want to, but the young professional group, most likely made up of those 22 to 33 or so, will see “there is still something out there” for them. “God is already doing some stuff in that space,” the brother said.
Brother Apuzzo is modeling the program at the University of Central Florida on already established communities where the Brotherhood serves. He hopes to foster longterm Catholic communities in Orlando.
“The whole view is, out of the back of the young professional community will be the possibility, for those who feel called as they move into young married life, to join a Covenant Community that could potentially be there for the rest of their life if they want,” he said, adding he hopes it will provide “support for holy, good, family life.”
