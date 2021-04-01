This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad (Psalm 118).

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

Today we begin the glorious season of Easter. We praise God with thanksgiving because Christ has obtained life eternal for us.

We come to feast with joy in the Lord. As the Psalmist says, “It is wonderful in our eyes.”

Yes, as we come to the altar to receive the Eucharist, the gift of life eternal, let us humbly bless His Presence within us.

In our belief, we go forth to fulfill God’s will in our daily lives.

Alleluia. He is risen! Alleluia. He is risen indeed!