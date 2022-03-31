ALTAMONTE SPRINGS | Annunciation Catholic Academy celebrated the blessing of a new chapel by Bishop John Noonan March 29, 2022. The former media center now connects students with Christ.
“It was the vision of our new pastor, Father Ivan Olmo,” said Principal Patty Kahle. “He wanted the Blessed Sacrament to be more accessible to students and faculty.”
This new chapel draws focus to the significance of the Eucharist in the life of the Church and is a great lead into the upcoming Eucharistic Revival that begins in dioceses across the country on the feast of Corpus Christi June 16, 2022.
For more information: https://eucharisticrevival.org/
