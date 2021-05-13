JACKSONVILLE | Bishop Moore Catholic High School’s boys’ track and field team made history May 8, 2021, earning its first state championship. Competing at the University of North Florida, the athletes took the win over Satellite High School in Satellite Beach, beating them by five points — coming back from second place just the week prior. The last highest placement the team made was seventh, in 1983.
Chandler S., better known as C.J., a junior Hornet, placed first in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Chandler is a college football prospect. Senior Marc M., a football receiver, won the long jump and placed second in the triple jump. Pole vaulter, Justin K. earned second place.
It was a day of firsts as senior Charles R. set a school shot put record by throwing 53 feet, 2 ¼ inches. Sam M., Jack J., Marc M., and Chandler S. broke their own record in the boys 4x100 relay with a time of 41.67.
“Faith plays every part of what this team was able to accomplish,” said Coach Carolista Ware. “Before we left for the trip to Jacksonville, we asked that Campus Ministry and Mission Effectiveness pray with us for safety, guidance, and good decision making.”
They also prayed in thanksgiving after learning of their historic win. When asked if this was a “dream team,” Ware said the concept of an ideal team fit. The coaches recognized they had “talented athletes who were gifted and hungry to get back the time they lost last year” — having the season cut short due to COVID-19. “It became evident a couple weeks ago, when the record book for Bishop Moore Track was being re-written by this group of young men, that they were not simply dreaming, they were making history.”
