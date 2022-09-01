ORL Olympics

Neil, top left, Allison and David, and Nanette, bottom left, Fabrizio, Joe, and Joanie are residents of Bishop Grady Villas and its surrounding area. They participated in the swimming category of the Special Olympics, Aug. 27, 2022 at the Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center.

ORLANDO  |  Summer is nearly over, but the memories still linger. For a small team of Bishop Grady Villas’ athletes with disabilities, their participation in the Special Olympics Area Games in Orlando, Aug. 27, was especially remarkable.

Competition took place at the Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center in Orlando. The swimming portion comprised numerous events from freestyle to backstroke. Individuals from Bishop Grady Villas, a residence community for persons with disabilities, took several awards for their skillful swimming and perseverance.

Mark, a Bishop Grady Villas resident, perseveres as he seeks to place during the Special Olympics Area Games Aug. 27, 2022.

