POINCIANA | “Caring for each other during the pandemic is Christ’s call to us,” Bishop John Noonan said Feb. 15 as he received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at St. Rose of Lima Parish. “I am grateful to the nurses, physicians, law enforcement, volunteers, and Father Emmanuel (Akalue) and the staff of St. Rose of Lima for their compassionate care for us. We bear God’s Word with great joy and happiness of our heart.”
Father Emmanuel Akalue, pastor of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Poinciana was filled with gratitude when Bill Litton, emergency management director for Osceola County, inquired about the parish serving as a host site for the vaccine. The parish and county already collaborate to help those in need through St. Rose of Lima’s Food Pantry.
On Jan. 18, 2021, parishioners were able to receive their first vaccine. The second vaccine was distributed Feb. 15. Bishop Noonan and Chancellor, Carol Brinati were among those receiving their second dose. Masks and social distancing protocols were in place to assure safety for all. Vouchers were issued to some 480 parishioners who then came on the designated days.
Father Akalue described the day as “an opportunity” for his parish. As he pointed to the line of people awaiting a vaccine, he said the “majority of those here are parishioners.” He said it was not just a duty to take care of one’s neighbor, but “a Christian privilege. … It’s a great opportunity that helps us eventually return to normal.”