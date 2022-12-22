ORL Pastor :Martin

Father Martin Nguyen rejoices to receive "the keys to heaven" from Bishop John Noonan at his installation as pastor of Holy Family Parish, Orlando, Dec. 18, 2022.

ORL Pastor Osorio

Father Osorio professes his commitment as pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Lake Wales at the beginning of the vigil Mass, Dec. 10, 2022. Bishop John Noonan installed Father Osorio and concelebrated Mass.
ORL Pastor Wajda

Father Mark Wajda kneels before altar in preperation to be installed as pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Clermont, Dec. 17, 2022 by Bishop John Noonan.

ORLANDO  |  Two weekends in December marked the installation of four pastors in the Diocese of Orlando. Each pledged their commitment with one hand on the Book of Gospels and signed oaths alongside Bishop John Noonan who finalized the ceremony by giving the pastors “keys” — “not to the parish, but to the kingdom of heaven.”

What is the difference for these pastors? Parochial administrators are generally a temporary position while pastors have more responsibilities under canon law and are often appointed for a longer term. Both serve in the formation of God’s people and the administration of the parish.

ORL Pastor Hawkins

Father Matthew Hawkins displays a document signed by himself and Bishop John Noonan signifying his official installation as pastor of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg Dec. 11, 2022.

