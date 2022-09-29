ORLANDO  |  Burying the dead, comforting the afflicted, consoling the forlorn, these are corporal and spiritual works of mercy that all Catholics are called to follow. The pandemic turned traditional bereavement ministry on its head with social distancing, limitations on the number of funeral guests, and an increase in livestreamed services.

Now that we’re gathered back together, the diocesan Laity, Family, and Life office is ready to breathe new life and training into bereavement ministers.

ORL Funeral St. Matthew Chapel

St. Matthew Parish in Winter Haven opened its renovated Mary, Queen of Saints Chapel on the parish's feast day. Walls at its entrance are covered with saint icons comfort families as they gather for funerals of their loved ones. Father Nicholas O’Brien, pastor of St. Matthew, says the new chapel icons are, “One more way of bringing comfort and assurance, of not only our prayers, but the intercession of the saints in the heavenly kingdom.”
ORL FUneral2

At a recent funeral, Bishop John Noonan blesses the casket with holy water as a sign of farewell.

