In exuberant fashion, firetruck hoses showered  water over a Southwest Airlines airplane Oct. 31, 2022, in tribute to Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette Father Robert Susann, Orlando International Airport Chaplain for the Diocese of Orlando for 19 years. 

After a vocations’ retreat his senior year in high school, Father Susann, knew he “wanted to make a difference in the world.” And he did. For nearly 20 years, Father Susann spent most of his time in Orlando International Airport, greeting travelers and employees, consoling them, and ministering to them for a moment or an hour — the face of Christ among the crowd. 

