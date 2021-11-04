MELBOURNE | With the teaser title, “Mind Your Manners: Chewing on Luke’s Gospel” the Space Coast Alliance of Small Christian Communities (SCC) invited participants to come together for a Morning of Reflection and were treated to a new understanding of both Jesus’ meal ministry and God’s abundant hospitality. Almost 100 people gathered Oct. 30, at Ascension Parish in Melbourne to digest God’s Word while feasting on the Eucharist.
“What happened at the Last Supper is built upon all the other meals that preceded it,” explained Father Ben Berinti, C.Pp.S, to the Alliance — a team representing five Brevard County parishes that support ministry to Small Christian Communities (SCC).
The presenter and pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach continued, “Jesus used food, table fellowship and manners to break down boundaries to bring people together for healing, and after the Resurrection, Jesus began the meal ministry again at Emmaus.”
He noted, “Eucharist at its core is divine hospitality. It’s the place where we learn to be both guests and hosts in God’s kingdom — a Sacrament of God’s hospitality. Ponder the invitation to be a Sacrament of God’s hospitality in the world.”
Mary Jo Strah has participated in SCC for almost 20 years, but the pandemic and health issues compelled her to stay at home, attending Mass virtually and participating in small groups via Zoom instead.
“For over a year, I sorely missed the community and even more so the Eucharist,” Strah shared. “When I finally came back to Mass this fall, walking down the aisle to receive Eucharist was like opening a Christmas gift! Today, I am with many who are part of the Zoom and it is wonderful to be with them in reality! I can only encourage everyone to come back to community, come back to Church, come back to the Lord. I can honestly say, I didn’t truly realize just how much I had been missing until I came back.”
To find a Small Christian Community near you, contact Tomás Evans at tevans@orlandodiocese.org.
