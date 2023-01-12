ORLANDO  |  Stepping off the bridge on one’s way into the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, one is struck by the imposing bronze sculpture, Monument to Life, depicting the Blessed Mother and unborn Christ child in her womb. 

The huge sculpture created by Timothy Schmalz, a Canadian sculptor, arrived Jan. 5, 2023, surprising the basilica’s rector, Father Anthony Aarons by its imposing size, roughly 10-feet high by 8-feet wide. Carefully maneuvering the statue to its standing position, a nerve-racking experience, its unveiling signaled the multiple respect life events happening across Florida.

