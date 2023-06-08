ALTAMONTE SPRINGS | Walking into The Chapel of the Angels at Annunciation Parish, one is struck by the beauty of the marble path leading to the monstrance, surrounded in sky blue, harkening to our destination, heaven. Crowned above is a domed stained glass illustrating the “The Coronation of the Blessed Virgin Mary”.

Guests, parishioners, clergy and those assisting in the recreation of the Adoration chapel at Annunciation Parish, came in joy to celebrate the Feast of the Visitation, May 31, and the blessing of the remodeled chapel by Bishop John Noonan.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.