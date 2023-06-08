The stained glass above the tabernacle at Annunciation Catholic Church illustrates the Coronation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. All of the stained glass was created by Conrad Pickel Studio in Vero Beach.
The remodeled Chapel of Angels at Annunciation Parish, shown here, will be used for Adoration. It is designed in keeping with the interior of the main sanctuary to provide a seamless conitnuation of the deisgn of the marble and wood. It was blessed by Bishop John Noonan May 31, 2023.
The stained glass above the tabernacle at Annunciation Catholic Church illustrates the Coronation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. All of the stained glass was created by Conrad Pickel Studio in Vero Beach.
GLENDA MEEKINS | FC
The Annunciation is the first of three windows on the right side of the chapel at Annunciation Catholic Church.
GLENDA MEEKINS | FC
The Nativity is the second stained glass window in the chapel at Annunciation Catholic Church.
GLENDA MEEKINS | FC
The third window depicts The Assumption of Mary.
GLENDA MEEKINS | FC
The remodeled Chapel of Angels at Annunciation Parish, shown here, will be used for Adoration. It is designed in keeping with the interior of the main sanctuary to provide a seamless conitnuation of the deisgn of the marble and wood. It was blessed by Bishop John Noonan May 31, 2023.
GLENDA MEEKINS | FC
Bishop John Noonan blesses the altar in Annunciation Parish's the Chapel of Angels, May 31, 2023.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS | Walking into The Chapel of the Angels at Annunciation Parish, one is struck by the beauty of the marble path leading to the monstrance, surrounded in sky blue, harkening to our destination, heaven. Crowned above is a domed stained glass illustrating the “The Coronation of the Blessed Virgin Mary”.
Guests, parishioners, clergy and those assisting in the recreation of the Adoration chapel at Annunciation Parish, came in joy to celebrate the Feast of the Visitation, May 31, and the blessing of the remodeled chapel by Bishop John Noonan.
To the right of those seated, three stained glass windows adorn the wall, depicting the Annunciation, birth of Christ and Assumption of Mary.
“Today is a Baptism, but not of a child or an adult,” said Bishop Noonan. “It’s a Baptism of something very special for all of us. It’s the renewal of our own Baptism. It’s a Baptism into a relationship.”
He recalls Mary receiving the news from the angel Gabriel that she is to conceive the Son of God. Stunned, the young Mary says ‘yes’ and goes to visit Elizabeth. He noted, “The beautiful scene shows Elizabeth greeting Mary, ‘Who am I that the mother of my Lord should come to me?’ she says. Then Elizabeth feels the child stirring in her womb.”
He said that is what the faithful had come to celebrate. “Mary’s life with Jesus and her relationship to Him in a very special way... As you come into this chapel, you’re coming, like Mary came to Elizabeth, asking the Lord to be with you.”
Asking those present to ask the Lord to come into their own lives and accept that gift as does the Virgin Mary, proclaiming, “My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord. My spirit rejoices in Him,” he tells them to take notice of the “beautiful but humble words, surrendering her life to the presence of Christ.”
“We start off with Mary’s ‘yes’ and end with Jesus saying, ‘Take this all of you and eat it.’ Do we accept it and proclaim it like Mary?” he asked.
Father Ivan Olmo, pastor of Annunciation Parish, noted The Chapel of the Angels also honors Mother Mary, “because of the guests she brings – Joseph the father of the Church, the Holy Spirit which ignites so much joy, and Mary who brings Christ.”
Father Olmo hopes the chapel will eventually be open for perpetual Adoration. Currently, it is open select hours during the week.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.