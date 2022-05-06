OCALA | Ten Trinity Catholic High School athletes across six sports signed letters of intent for various colleges nationwide.
Eight athletes signed earlier, in the fall and winter, making a total of 18 athletic signings in one school year. This is the largest signing ceremony Trinity has on record.
Along with athletic signings, six Trinity musicians also made agreements to go to Florida State University in Tallahassee, and the University of Florida in Gainesville. Julie Cyrulinski, Jacob Baker and Bryce Smith will study music education in Gainesville, while James Williams will study music performance and biochemistry there. Future Seminoles include Kate Thornton in music education, and Erin Murphy in music therapy.
In athletics, softball players Kaylee Oliver and Macie Spohn will attend Louisburg College in North Carolina and Valdosta State University in Georgia, respectively.
Flag football athlete Jelunys Serrano accepted her spot at Warner University in Lake Wales. Addison Gunn signed to cheer at Stetson University, DeLand, while volleyball player Cayleigh Pelletier is headed to St. Andrews University in North Carolina.
Baseball player Anthony Corder signed with Eastern Florida State College in Cocoa, and teammate Luke Wilkerson signed with Eastern Kentucky University.
In basketball, Ashton Lovette, point-guard and wing player, will head to Davis and Elkins College in West Virgina. Lovette is the first in his family to go to college on an athletic scholarship. Teammate Jeremiah Russell will attend Polk State College in Winter Haven, which offered the guard a full ride.
Fellow teammate Chris Heard is headed to Santa Fe College in Gainesville after transferring to Trinity for his senior year. Along with excelling in the paint, Chris received his sacraments of initiation and was received into the Catholic Church at the Easter Vigil. His first exposure to Catholicism was through the Trinity Catholic community.
A non-denominational Christian, a friend invited Chris to Mass at Queen of Peace Parish in Ocala, which he said attracted him “visually and spiritually.” He found Father Patrick O’Doherty, its pastor, very welcoming and easy to understand. He thought, “I want to be a part of this,” so he shared with Father O’Doherty he would like to become Catholic.
Helen Kennedy offered weekly formation that guided discussions and clarifications about the faith, and led him to the Easter Vigil. “I had to be open to something new,” he said.
That openness extended to his discernment when choosing a college. As he was praying during the Stations of the Cross one day, it occurred to him it was okay to ask for help. He put it in God’s hands and is at peace knowing God is in control.
