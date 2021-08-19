Bishop John Noonan celebrated Mass at Bishop Moore Catholic on Aug. 16 to kick off the new school year. In his homily at the Mass, he said: “As we begin this new year, you will learn many new things, and it is important to learn. But remember, too, that you need to love what you learn because if we learn just for the sake of learning, what do we do? We don’t enjoy it. It won’t fulfill us. And the most important thing about our relationship with God is to have a fulfilled relationship, not just one that you learn, but one that tells us the most important thing God says, God is love. If we don’t encounter the God of love, what do we do with ourselves? What do we do with our lives? What do we do with our relationships with one another? The challenge for all of us is not to think that everything comes through the mind. The real heart and soul is the real gift that opens up the world to us because it is out of love that we come to know the real truth. It is out of love that we know and see goodness. And above all, it is out of love that we see the beauty in each and every person.”
Back to school mass at Bishop Moore
Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Staff Report
