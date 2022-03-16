EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Chrism Mass: Wednesday, April 13, 11 a.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Join Bishop John Noonan to the celebration of the Chrism Mass. During the Chrism Mass Bishop Noonan will consecrate the holy oils used in Sacraments and other celebrations during the year. The Chrism Mass is also an opportunity for all priests to renew their priestly commitment and for jubilarian priests celebrating 25, 50 and other significant anniversaries to be honored.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Credit 101-Spanish: Saturday, March 19, 10-11 a.m., Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Learn how to establish good credit. Free. Jennifer Molinares, jmolinares@cflcc.com, 407-658-1818, ext. 1329.
• Senior Symposium: Saturday, March 19, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Blessed Trinity Parish, 4545 Anderson Rd., Orlando. Addressing topics like Catholic living will, healthcare surrogates and Catholic funeral services. Check-in: 8:30 am. Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/senior-symposium-tickets-238447842917. Tomás Evans, 407-246-4912 or slfl@orlandodiocese.org.
• Virtual Adult Mental Health First Aid: Identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders with training provided by Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health and Senior Wellness Services. All trainings are virtual. To register, email kosborn@cflcc.org.
• For adults working with adults: Monday, March 21, noon-4:30 p.m., virtual.
• For adults working with youth: Monday, April 4, noon-4:30 p.m., virtual.
• Legacy Planning Series: Thursday, March 24, 10-11 a.m., St. Patrick Parish, 6803 Old Hwy. 441, Mt. Dora. Catholic funeral rites and leaving a legacy. mbaugh@stpatrickmtdora.org, 352-383-8556.
• Blind Eyes Opened viewing: Saturday, March 26, 1-3 p.m., Annunciation Parish, 1020 Montgomery Road, Altamonte Springs; Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.-noon, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave., Kissimmee; Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.-noon, St. Ann Parish, 26 Dogwood Trail, DeBary. Christian documentary diving into the U.S. sex trafficking industry exposing the darkness that fuels demand. Available for ages 12 and up. Viewer discretion is advised. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
• Construction Missions: The Office of Missions is looking for construction volunteers for its mission trips to Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. The mission is building 35 houses in La Cueva. Call 407-246-4890, or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to https://www.orlandodiocese.org/ministries-offices/laity-family-and-life-secretariat/adult-ministry/forming-disciples-certification-program/ or call 407-246-4912.
• Rise Up Men’s Conference — Put on the Armor of God: Saturday, March 26, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs. Conference for Catholic men featuring talks, music, Mass, and the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Offered in English, Spanish and Portuguese. $25, lunch included. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-catholic-mens-conference-riseup-tickets-211145561057
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Friends of the Poor Walk: Saturday, March 19, 8-11 a.m., Fort Mellon Park, Pavilion 1, 600 E 1st St., Sanford. Hosted by the Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at All Souls Parish. runsignup.com
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Rd., St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older.) Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Taize Evening Prayer: Thursday, March 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, New Smyrna Beach, 4000 S. Atlantic Ave. This service, music and prayer offer a time for reflection on the experience of our Lenten Journey. Our choir and cantors lead us in prayer and song.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: Wednesday, March 23, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of Living IN the Divine Will. We believe acting in the will of God is the supernatural solution to heal our fallen world. In it, we no longer rely on human will for resolutions, but Divine Will alone. David Russell, 863-353-1673.
• Coastal Laps for Life: Saturday, April 9, 7:30 -10:30 a.m., Father Lopez Catholic High School, 3918 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach. Run a 5k to help the Knights of Columbus raise funds for sonogram machines in Florida to help save babies from abortion, $35. https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/DaytonaBeach/LapsforLife5K inDaytonaBeach2022.
SAN PEDRO RETREAT
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 95 Bishop Grady Ln., Winter Park (same location, new address)- https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Behold the Lamb retreat in preparation for Holy Week: Wednesday, April 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. By means of the flesh and blood of the Passover lamb, God delivered his people from bondage and sealed them in a life-giving covenant. Explore the relationship between the Passover lamb and Jesus as the Lamb of God. Includes a Seder demonstration. $35, must register.
• Senior Day-Lenten Series Pt. 2-A Joyful Journey!: Thursday, April 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m, St. John the Apostle (Bldg. 300). Join Deacon Tommy Cuff in reflecting upon the pure joy that God is calling us to this Lenten season, $18. Coffee and danish served at 9 a.m. Program begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by lunch and Mass. Must R.S.V.P.
• This is my beloved son; Listen to him — Lenten day retreat: Tuesday, April 12, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John the Apostle Bldg. These days there are many voices out there and they all seem to be competing for our attention. On the Second Sunday of Lent, we hear the voice of the Father exhorting us to listen to Jesus. Lent is an invitation to listen. Led by Father Anthony Aarons. $35. Light breakfast and lunch will be served.
• Children’s Good Friday Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 15, noon-1:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. Join us at San Pedro for Holy Week as we follow the Passion of Christ through activities and prayers for kids. Free.
• Good Friday Outdoor Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 15, 3-4 p.m., Cross outside St. Anthony of Padua Hall. In the event of stormy weather, Stations of the Cross will be held in our Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join us for our annual outdoor Stations of the Cross as we follow the Passion of Christ.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Deaf ministry:
• Ascension Catholic Parish Signed Mass: Sunday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., fourth Sundays except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
Separated and divorced:
• Surviving Divorce: Wednesdays on Zoom, 7 p.m., starting March 9. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Wednesday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online. For more information and to register online go to https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call The Family Life Office at 407-645-0284.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, March 25, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m., Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 95 Bishop Grady Ln., Winter Park. Memorial Mass includes special intercession for those who are buried in Queen of Angels Cemetery since the previous Memorial Mass and for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 North Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org, Wednesday, 4-9 p.m.
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELP NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
