DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Bereavement and Consolation Ministry Training: Saturday, Oct. 14, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 5323 E. C.R. 462, Wildwood. Experience a day of pastoral care training material offered by the Diocese of Orlando for those involved or hoping to be involved with the ministry of bereavement and consolation. Offered in English. Light breakfast and lunch provided. Cost $25. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/404051347457
• In-person English classes offered by Catholic Charities: Catholic Charities welcomes refugees, asylees and Cubans/Haitians with parolee status to learn to read, write, speak and comprehend in English. Contact main office: 407-277-1938 or https://cflcc.org.
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Road, St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays, the next one Oct. 6, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. VIsit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
• Saints of Solidarity: Join for the Family of Faith Series, first Tuesdays. Next one is Oct. 4, 8-9:30 a.m., Moore Center, 3901 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Featuring Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary Sister Kristi Bergman will speak about Peter Claver. R.S.V.P. to Ashley Belle, bellea@bishopmoore.org. Breakfast served.
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Transitus: Monday, Oct. 3, 7-9 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Secular Franciscan Community celebration of St. Francis’ passage from life to death.
• Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Holy Mass, prayer, worship and Eucharistic Adoration.
• St. Francis, A Man of Peace Day Retreat: Saturday, Oct. 8, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. Join the Secular Franciscan Community at San Pedro for a day exploring the challenges St. Francis faced in his lifetime and how his spirituality is linked to movements for peace throughout the world today.
• San Damiano Society (seniors), So Great A Cloud of Witnesses!: Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Hall. Join Deacon Tommy Cuff as he presents “So Great a Cloud of Witnesses! Taking our place in the Communion of Saints.” The day includes Mass and lunch. $18.
• Nazareth-Vocational Discernment Group for Young Women: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2:45 - 5 p.m. The Sisters of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary have started a Discernment Group for young women from the ages of 16–35 who are interested in learning more about Religious Life.
• VIVET — Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 7:45-9:15 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join us every third Tuesday for Eucharistic Adoration and praise led by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet
FLORIDA EVENTS
• Eucharistic Marian Congress: Friday, Oct. 7—Sunday, Oct. 9, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport and Convention Center, 711 N.W. 72nd Ave., Miami. Hosted by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. Theme: “Be not afraid: The two hearts will triumph.” Keynote speaker, Antonia Acutis, is the mother of Blessed Carlo Acutis, a young man convicted to evangelize the true presence of Our Lord in the Eucharist. Acutis died at an early age, but his life was full, in service to the Lord. Cost: $75. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eucharistic-marian-congress-congreso-eucaristico-mariano-tickets-321384990157
• Friends of the Seminary Gala: Friday, Oct. 21, 5:30-10 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, 10701 S Military Trail, Boynton Beach. In person or via our on-line experience. www.svdp.edu/friends2022
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community, 352-347-0154.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites, First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity, First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel, First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
• Ascension Catholic Parish Signed Mass, Sunday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social, 10:45 a.m.-2 p.m., fourth Sundays except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
URGENT NEEDS
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis, Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center, Front desk reception; sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources; sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida, Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
