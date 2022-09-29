DIOCESAN EVENTS

• Bereavement and Consolation Ministry Training: Saturday, Oct. 14, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 5323 E. C.R. 462, Wildwood. Experience a day of pastoral care training material offered by the Diocese of Orlando for those involved or hoping to be involved with the ministry of bereavement and consolation. Offered in English. Light breakfast and lunch provided. Cost $25. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/404051347457

