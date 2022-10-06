ENTHUSIASTIC PET BLESSINGS

Parishes around the Diocese of Orlando celebrate the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi after weekend Masses Oct. 1-2, and through Oct. 4, the date of the feast. St. Francis abandoned a life of leisure and luxury for one of humility and poverty. He is known as a lover of nature and animals, a poet-especially of the famous canticle Brother Sun, Sister Moon, and a recipient of the stigmata (the wounds of Christ). He is also renowned for his belief that death, in the context of God’s divine plan of creation, should be embraced as it is a necessary step to be fully in union with God.

