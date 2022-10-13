INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER

On Oct. 9, 2022, St. Mark the Evangelist Parish in Summerfield hosted the International Mass. Bishop John Noonan presided with concelebrants Pauline Fathers Rafal Kandora, pastor, and Dominik Libiszewski, parochial vicar.  Assisting were Deacons John Rumplasch and Roger Gallagher. Guided by the theme “United in Gratitude,”  lectors read in Polish, Filipino, Nigerian, Cantonese, Spanish, Indonesian, French, German, Old Irish, Slovakian and Italian. Five continents were represented with countries from North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. More than 100 volunteers made the event possible. After Mass there was a reception in the parish hall where homemade desserts with many international recipes were served. 

