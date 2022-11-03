EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Red Mass: Thursday, Nov. 10, 12:10-1:10 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Come join Bishop John Noonan and the Catholic Lawyers Guild of Central Florida to pray for members of the judiciary — judges, attorneys and members of the legal profession — as they reaffirm their commitment to justice and their faith. Call 407-422-2005. Free parking available at the northwest corner of Orange Avenue and Robinson Street. (MAA Robinson Garage).
• Mass with Bishop Noonan: Saturday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Join Bishop John Noonan in celebrating Mass for those who serve in ministries to the poor, and Catholic Charities of Central Florida staff and volunteers. R.S.V.P. for CCCF is rcenteno@cflcc.org. Parish R.S.V.P. is to gtester@cflcc.org.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Blessed Mother: Mary’s Fiat - True Power is Service: Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Avenue, Orlando. Presented by speaker Carol Brinati. Talks focus on the spirituality of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Free. Good will donation accepted. Register at: https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/first-saturdays-with-the-blessed-mother
• Catechist Workshop: Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., St. Mary Magdalen, Parish Life Center, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs. Inviting all catechists to attend this workshop on how to create an atmosphere of conversion and encounter through powerful instruction and classroom management. Facilitated by assistant superintendent for Catholic schools, Dr. Jackie Flanigan. Free. Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/453329319197 Information, contact Monica Sacco, msacco@orlandodiocese.org
• In-person English classes offered by Catholic Charities of Central Florida: Catholic Charities welcomes refugees, asylees and Cubans/Haitians with parolee status to learn to read, write, speak and comprehend English. Contact main office: 407-277-1938 or https://cflcc.org.
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Caravana Guadalupana: Join us in this year’s evangelizing event, Caravana Guadalupana 2022, in which Central Florida parishes commemorate, celebrate and share the Tepeyac miracle through a Caravan (by car). On Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, caravans from each parish in our diocese that wishes to participate will arrive to St. James Cathedral in downtown Orlando. Families are encouraged to pray the rosary en route to the cathedral. Information: call 407-687 1585.
• Adoration with UCF Catholic Campus Ministry: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 7-9 p.m., Nativity Parish, 255 N. County Road 427, Longwood. As we prepare for the Advent season, join the University of Central Florida’s Catholic Campus Ministry, the Brotherhood of Hope and St. Paul’s Outreach missionaries in a night of worship, praise, and Adoration through music, reflections, and prayer. All are welcome!
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Road, St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays, the next one is Dec. 1, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. Visit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, Nov. 4, 7-9 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Mass, followed by praise, worship, and Eucharistic Adoration, every first Friday.
• San Damiano Society — No Thought is Worth Thinking: Thursday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. We are not our thoughts, yet they occupy most of our time-living and roaming freely in our minds. What do our thoughts reveal about us? Basha Perez teaches us about the desert fathers, early Christian hermits who lived simply in the Egyptian desert and what they have to teach us today about awareness and Catholic contemplative prayer. The simple prayer practices of our ancestors in faith can help us train our minds to develop present moment awareness.
• Nazareth-Vocational Discernment Group for Young Women: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2:45-5 p.m. The Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary have started a discernment group for young women ages 16–35 who are interested in learning more about religious life.
• VIVET — Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 7:45-9:15 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join us every third Tuesday for Eucharistic Adoration and praise led by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet
• Franciscan Hermitage Retreat: Thursday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. – Sunday. Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle, Bldg. 500. Experience the Franciscan Hermitage deeply rooted in the Franciscan tradition. Share in the rhythm of solitude and quiet of St. Francis of Assisi in this silent retreat guided by Jeanne and Tony Walter, members of the Secular Franciscan Order. Limited space available.
• Fill Your Cup: Thursday, Nov. 17, 7-9 p.m., St. Augustine Building 100. To fill your cup means to replenish your stores of spiritual, mental, emotional, and physical energy. Join us monthly for prayer, discussion, and a top up! Spend the evening reflecting on what you are grateful for this year. Heidi Peckham will show us that it is through gratitude that we can find true and lasting joy. Bring your favorite cup or mug and be prepared to tell us why it is your favorite. $10.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community, 352-347-0154.
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 95 Bishop Grady Lane, Winter Park. Come and pray with us for deceased priests and deacons and those lost during the current month.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites, First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity, First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel, First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
• Ascension Catholic Parish Signed Mass, Sunday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social, 10:45 a.m.-2 p.m., fourth Sundays except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
URGENT NEEDS
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis, Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center, Front desk reception; sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources; sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida, Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
