EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Ordination to the Priesthood: Join Bishop John Noonan as he celebrates the Ordination to the Priesthood of Deacons Ángel García, Zachary Parker and Edgar Serrano, Saturday, May 27, 9:45 a.m.-noon, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. View via livestream on the Diocese of Orlando Facebook page, facebook.com/orlandodiocese. Or via the diocese YouTube page youtube.com/OrlandoDiocese/streams. 407-246-4875
• Eucharistic Pilgrimage, The Gift of Sacred Mystery: Bishop John Noonan and Father Anthony Aarons invite you to join them for a Eucharistic Pilgrimage: The Gift of Sacred Mystery, Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. This event will feature presentations by Bishop-emeritus Felipe Estévez of St. Augustine, Father Jorge Torres, secretariat of clergy, consecrated life and vocations of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and a host of others whose witness will bring us to know how to be a Eucharist. The celebration of Mass will conclude with a Eucharistic Procession with prayer, song and blessing at altars of repose created by the cultural communities of the Diocese of Orlando. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eucharistic-pilgrimage-the-gift-of-sacred-mystery-tickets-619095951657
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Youth and Adult Mental Health First Aid Courses: Various dates. Learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training gives you skills to provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis. Each course has two parts. Some single day dates available. For information and to register, contact Kyle Osborn at kosborn@cflcc.org
• Virgin Mary Series: Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. First Saturday. Gina and Stephen Deighan will examine the foreshadowing of Mary in the Old Testament and the fulfillment in the New. Confession available at 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass.
• Project Rachel Helpline/Retreats: If you or someone you know has been impacted by an abortion, confidential, non-judgmental help is available through the Diocese of Orlando’s Project Rachel helpline. Call or text 407-222-8584 or email projectrachel@cflcc.org. Visit cflcc.org/culture-of-life.
PARISH EVENTS
• Miracles of the Eucharist: Saturday, June 3 through Friday, June 9, St. Augustine Parish, 375 N. Sunset Drive, Casselberry. Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, June 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday through Friday, June 5-9, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Learn more about the Real Presence of the Eucharist in this extensive exhibition of the principal Eucharistic Miracles taking place through the ages. There will also be Eucharistic Adoration.
• Catholic Life in the Spirit Seminar: Saturday, June 3, Sunday, June 4, 8 a.m., Holy Redeemer Parish social hall, 1603 N. Thacker Ave., Kissimmee. Holy Redeemer’s English Charismatic Prayer Group invites you to enjoy a two-day seminar with speakers Father Luis Salazar and Father David Vargas. Includes Baptism of the Holy Spirit and repentance, Eucharistic Adoration, faith sharing and Mass. For more information: Linda Dizon, 407-452-9616.
• The Great Vigil: Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 17 at noon. Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. On the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart, celebrate Holy Mass with the Servants of the Pierced hearts of Jesus and Mary, in honor of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament follows until 11 p.m.
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. Visit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Nazareth Discernment Group for Women: Saturday, May 20, 2:45-5 p.m., San Pedro’s Our Lady, Queen of Peace Convent. The discernment group is for general interest in religious life. For information, call Sister Kristi at 407-960-2423.
• Fill Your Cup – The Heart of St. John Paul II – His Life and Legacy Pt. 2: Thursday, May 25, 7-9 p.m., St. Augustine Building 100. Part 2 of 4 presented by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. $10
• Mass of Remembrance: Friday, May 26, monthly memorial Mass with Queen of Angels Cemetery staff for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month. Liturgy of the Hours at 8 a.m. in the Mary, Mother of God Chapel, followed by 8:30 a.m. Mass.
• Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, June 2, 7-9 p.m. (Every first Friday). Join the Servants of the Pierced Heart of Jesus and Mary for Mass, adoration, praise and worship and prayer. Mary, Mother of God Chapel.
• San Damiano Society-Shroud of Turin: Thursday, June 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John the Apostle, Bldg. 300. Join Dr. Jess Socrates, a retired Anatomic and Clinical Pathologist, as he shares the fascinating study on the science, history and controversy of the most important relic in the history of Christianity. $18/person.
• Relationship Recharge Marriage: Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. John the Apostle, Bldg. 300. Re-energize your marriage in the this half day retreat/workshop. Learn how to feel connected to your spouse in everyday life, become more passionate about living life with your partner, and more. $50 per couple.
• Vivet-Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Wednesday, June 21 (third Wednesdays), 7-8:30 p.m. All youth and young adults are invited to join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Eucharistic Adoration, praise and worship and prayer. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet.
• San Pedro summer camp registration is open: Let your child’s light shine at Light of the World summer camp. Day camp: $350 per week. Overnight camp: $550 per week. Includes all accommodations, meals, activities and more. Dates as follows:
June 4-9, 2023: High school overnight (entering grades nine to 12, ages 13-18)
June 11-16, 2023: Middle school overnight 1 (entering grades six to eight, ages 10-14)
June 25-30, 2023: Elementary school overnight (entering grades three to five, ages 8-11)
July 23-28, 2023: Intermediate overnight (entering grades seven to 10, ages 12-15)
STATE EVENTS
• Marian Eucharistic Conference: Friday, May 26 – Sunday, May 28, Ave Maria University, 5050 Ave Maria Blvd, Ave Maria. Featured speakers: Mother Adela Galindo, Dr. Ralph Martin, Dr. Mark Miravalle, Michael O’Neil, and Kathleen Beckman. For more information: aveconferences.com, 239-348-4725.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• JMJ Pregnancy Center, front desk reception; sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources; sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida, visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
