EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN

• Chrism Mass: Bishop Noonan invites all the faithful to the celebration of the Chrism Mass at Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Apopka Vineland Ave., Orlando, Monday, April 3 at 11 a.m., or via livestream on the diocesan Facebook page. During the Chrism Mass Bishop Noonan will consecrate the holy oils used in Sacraments and other celebrations during the year. The Chrism Mass is also an opportunity for all priests to renew their priestly commitment and for jubilarian priests celebrating 25, 50, and other significant anniversaries to be honored.

