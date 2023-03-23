Pilgrimage to Assisi

Father Martin Nguyen, pastor of Holy Family Parish in Orlando, kneels before the remains of Blessed Carlo Acutis while on pilgrimage to Assisi, Italy. Father Nguyen traveled to Italy to obtain a relic for his parish but said the pilgrimage had other purposes: "to inspire our youth by the example of this young man who achieved holiness through simple acts of kindness and devotion, who dressed in jeans and t-shirts, and who allowed the Eucharist to be his 'highway to heaven,” and to promote greater devotion to the Eucharist among the faithful, for Carlo had a tremendous love for our Eucharistic Lord.”
Stations of the cross lake wales

Youth ministry teens from Holy Spirit Parish in Lakes Wales portray the fourth Station of the Cross — Jesus Meets his Mother — in tableaux style as they lead parishioners in prayer.

