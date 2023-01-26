March for Life Washington, D.C.
EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Bishop John Noonan honors and blesses married couples in Mass for Marriage, Saturday, Feb. 11, noon, Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. The Mass for Marriage is an annual celebration held during National Marriage Week to highlight the Sacrament and vocation of marriage. Married couples, their families and all who support marriage are invited to attend.
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Italian Festival: Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3, 5-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, noon-9 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1014 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach. Authentic Italian food with complete dinners, pizza, desserts, and beverages. Kids eat free on Friday. Games and music - fun for the whole family. 386-255-0433
• Catholics Returning Home: Thursdays through Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m., Blessed Trinity Welcome Center, 4545 E. Anderson Road, Orlando. Informal listening sessions for Catholics who have been away from the Church for a while. These sessions are offered in a support group format. Everyone is welcome. Jeanne Fifer, 407-277-1702.
• Ralph Martin Experience: Friday, Feb. 17, 7-8:30 p.m., Holy Name of Jesus Parish Hall, 3050 Highway A1A, Indialantic. We live in challenging times. How do we live our Catholic faith in this anti-Christian culture and be positive influence for others? Listen to Ralph Martin, a Catholic television program host and author, offer ways forward. Register: www.Live4More.us
• Tolton: National Catholic Theater Production presents Tolton in various venues: St. Margaret Mary Parish, 526 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m.; Blessed Trinity Parish, 5 S.E. 17 St., Ocala, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. Free-goodwill offering. Father Augustus Tolton was America’s first black priest. National Catholic Theatre’s production of Tolton brings a message of hope and healing for the wounds that plague our culture.
• Runway for Giving: Friday, March 3, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Loew’s Royal Pacific Resort, 6300 Hollywood Way, Orlando. The 60th Annual Fashion Show, A Runway for Giving, features a silent auction, fashion show, luncheon, and more, all in support of Morning Star Catholic School. Support helps meet the growing needs of our school and educational services special needs students require to succeed. https://one.bidpal.net/fashionshow2023/ticketing
• Vatican International Eucharistic Miracles of the World Exhibition: Saturday, March 18-25, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Timothy Parish, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake. The exhibition presents some of the principle eucharistic miracles that took place throughout the ages in various countries of the world and which have been recognized by the church. With an extensive assortment of photographs and historical descriptions, placed on panels, one can “virtually visit” the places where the miracles took place.
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Road, St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. Visit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Legacy Planning Series: Wednesdays, Feb. 1, 8, and 15, 9:30- 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Parish, 5330 Babcock St., N.E., Palm Bay. The Catholic Foundation of Central Florida in partnership with St. Joseph Parish, hosts a Legacy Planning Seminar Series. Feb. 1 — Will and estate planning: Learn about key estate planning documents; Feb. 8 — Financial planning: Protecting/planning for your family; Feb. 15 — Catholic funeral rites/legacy of faith. To register for one or more sessions, contact Annie O’Neill at oneilla@st-joe.org or call 321-727-1565 ext. 414.
• Virgin Mary Series: Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Deacon German Romero presents “Mary speaks to us through her apparitions”. $10. Register at: https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/first-saturdays-with-the-blessed-mother
• Catechist Formation Day: Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m.-noon; Exhibits and registration at 8 a.m. Bishop Moore Catholic High School, 3901 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Catechists, spend the day focusing on professional development and growing in your spiritual formation. Joe Paprocki, author and catechist will be the keynote speaker. $25 https://CFD2023.eventbrite.com
• Youth and Young Adult Mental Health First Aid Courses: Learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training gives you skills to provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis. Each course has two parts. Dates for adults working with children: Wednesday, Feb. 15, and March 8. Dates for adults working with adults: Tuesday, Jan. 31, Thursday, Feb. 9 and 23. For information and to register, contact Kyle Osborn at kosborn@cflcc.org
• Basilica Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, Feb. 24, 7-9 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Mass, Adoration, prayer, praise and worship. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events
• Healing and Awareness of Suicide: Saturday, March 18, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 5125 S. Apopka-Vineland Rd., Orlando. In Your Hands — Healing and Awareness of Suicide: A Pastoral Response is a day to heal through Mass with Bishop John Noonan, and an opportunity for confession, and learn more about suicide from individuals trained to share God’s Divine Mercy. Lunch: $10. Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health in partnership with Diocese of Orlando Office of Laity, Family and Life. Contact Tomás Evans, tevans@orlandodiocese.org.
• In-person English classes offered by Catholic Charities of Central Florida: Catholic Charities welcomes refugees, asylees and Cubans/Haitians with parolee status to learn to read, write, speak and comprehend English. Contact main office: 407-277-1938 or https://cflcc.org.
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Nazareth Vocational Discernment: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2:45-7:30 p.m. Open to young women ages 16-35, interested in learning more about religious life. Our Lady Queen of Peace Convent (next to St. Francis and St. Anthony Hall). R.S.V.P. or make inquiries: Sister Kristi Bergman, SCTJM , srkristi@piercedhearts.org
• Vivet-Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, Feb. 21 (third Tuesdays), 7-8:30 p.m. All youth and young adults are invited to join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Adoration, praise and worship and prayer. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet.
• In the Footsteps of Jesus – A Virtual Pilgrimage to the Holy Land: (San Damiano Society) Thursday, Feb. 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. As we prepare for the season of Lent, come and walk (albeit virtually) in the very footsteps of Jesus! This talk will also be given Feb. 23 at ‘Fill Your Cup’, 7-9 p.m.
• Mass of Remembrance: Friday, Feb. 24, monthly memorial Mass with Queen of Angels Cemetery staff for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month. Liturgy of the Hours at 8 a.m. in the Mary, Mother of God Chapel, followed by 8:30 a.m. Mass.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community, 352-347-0154.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites, First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity, First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel, First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• JMJ Pregnancy Center, front desk reception, sorting/organizing donation, offering community resources, and sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida, Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. , 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, N.W., Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
