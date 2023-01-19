Celebrating 125 years

ORL Anniversary

Bishop John Noonan celebrates Mass at St. Jospeh Parish in Lakeland in honor of its 125th anniversary. Joining him are Father Tim LaBo, right, pastor, Father Blake Britton, Father Frank Buck, far left, and Deacon Jason Bulman at the altar.

Jan. 15 St. Joseph Parish, Lakeland celebrated 125 years since its humble beginning with a Mass, presided by Bishop John Noonan. Kicking off the anniversary, the parish recently refreshed the sanctuary with new paint, tile flooring, custom wood doors leading to the narthex, and new and improved lighting throughout. Custom pews are on order and set to arrive in summer 2023. Several celebratory activities are planned throughout the year to highlight the landmark anniversary.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.