Celebrating 125 years
Jan. 15 St. Joseph Parish, Lakeland celebrated 125 years since its humble beginning with a Mass, presided by Bishop John Noonan. Kicking off the anniversary, the parish recently refreshed the sanctuary with new paint, tile flooring, custom wood doors leading to the narthex, and new and improved lighting throughout. Custom pews are on order and set to arrive in summer 2023. Several celebratory activities are planned throughout the year to highlight the landmark anniversary.
EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Bishop John Noonan invites everyone to the celebration of Mass for Life, Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe (8300 Vineland Rd., Orlando), noon, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The Mass is celebrated as a prayer for the sanctity of life and an end to euthanasia, the death penalty, suicide, abortion, and any action that violates the dignity of the human person made in the image and likeness of God.
• Bishop John Noonan and The Catholic Lawyers Guild invites everyone to the celebration of the Red Mass, Thursday, Jan. 26, at St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., at 12:10 p.m. Pray for members of the judiciary including judges, attorneys, and all in the legal profession. During the Red Mass, Catholics reaffirm their commitment to justice and their faith. Free parking at the northwest corner of Orange Avenue and Robinson Street (MAA Robinson Garage). Please arrive early.
• Bishop John Noonan honors and blesses married couples in Mass for Marriage, Saturday, Feb. 11, noon, Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. The Mass for Marriage is an annual celebration held during National Marriage Week to highlight the Sacrament and vocation of marriage. Married couples, their families and all who support marriage are invited to attend.
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Rummage sale: Friday, Jan. 27, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Immaculate Conception Church Women’s Guild, 3780 South Highway A1A, Melbourne Beach. 321-953-8368.
• Italian Festival: Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3, 5-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, noon-9 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1014 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach. Authentic Italian food with complete dinners, pizza, desserts, and beverages. Kids eat free on Friday. Games and music - fun for the whole family. 386-255-0433
• Catholics Returning Home: Thursdays through Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m., Blessed Trinity Welcome Center, 4545 E. Anderson Road, Orlando. Informal listening sessions for Catholics who have been away from the Church for a while. These sessions are offered in a support group format. Everyone is welcome. Jeanne Fifer, 407-277-1702.
• Runway for Giving: Friday, March 3, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Loew’s Royal Pacific Resort, 6300 Hollywood Way, Orlando. The 60th Annual Fashion Show, A Runway for Giving, features a silent auction, fashion show, luncheon, and more, all in support of Morning Star Catholic School. Support helps meet the growing needs of our school and educational services special needs students require to succeed. https://one.bidpal.net/fashionshow2023/ticketing
• Vatican International Eucharistic Miracles of the World Exhibition: Saturday, March 18-25, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Timothy Parish, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake. The exhibition presents some of the principle eucharistic miracles that took place throughout the ages in various countries of the world and which have been recognized by the church. With an extensive assortment of photographs and historical descriptions, placed on panels, one can “virtually visit” the places where the miracles took place.
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Road, St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. Visit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Catechist Formation Day: Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m.-noon; Exhibits and registration at 8 a.m. Bishop Moore Catholic High School, 3901 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Catechists, spend the day focusing on professional development and growing in your spiritual formation. Joe Paprocki, author and catechist will be the keynote speaker. $25 https://CFD2023.eventbrite.com
• Ralph Martin Experience: Friday, Feb. 17, 7-8:30 p.m., Holy Name of Jesus Parish Hall, 3050 Hwy. A1A, Indialantic. We live in challenging times. How do we live our Catholic faith in this anti-Christian culture and be positive influence for others? Listen to Catholic Television program host and author, Ralph Martin offer ways forward. Register: www.Live4More.us
• Youth and Young Adult Mental Health First Aid Courses: Learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training gives you skills to provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis. Each course has two parts. Dates for adults working with children: Wednesday, Feb. 15, and March 8. Dates for adults working with adults: Tuesday, Jan. 31, Thursday, Feb. 9 and 23. For information and to register, contact Kyle Osborn at kosborn@cflcc.org
• Legacy Planning Series: Wednesdays, Feb. 1, 8, and 15, 9:30- 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Parish, 5330 Babcock St., N.E., Palm Bay. The Catholic Foundation of Central Florida in partnership with St. Joseph Parish, hosts a Legacy Planning Seminar Series. Feb. 1 — Will and estate planning: Learn about key estate planning documents; Feb. 8 — Financial planning: Protecting/planning for your family; Feb. 15 — Catholic funeral rites/legacy of faith. To register for one or more sessions, contact Annie O’Neill at oneilla@st-joe.org or call 321-727-1565 ext. 414.
• 9 Days for Life Novena: Thursday, Jan. 19 thru Friday, Jan. 27, national event. The 9 Days for Life is a novena for the protection of human life. Each day’s intention is accompanied by a short reflection and suggested actions to help build a culture of life. The daily prayers are available as webpages and PDF files, and the full novena is available as a PDF or Microsoft Word file. https://www.usccb.org/resources/9-days-life-novena.
• Pastoral Care Certification Program: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Joseph Parish, 118 W. Lemon St., Lakeland. Intended to prepare lay ecclesial ministers for pastoral care ministry. The objective is to equip Pastoral Care ministers with fundamental information to aid in their pastoral care ministry, including ministry to the sick, bereavement ministry, grief support ministry, hospice care, chaplain ministry, funeral and graveside ministry and others. The six-month program is in conjunction with Saint Leo University and the Diocese of Orlando. ENROLL TODAY: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/461852251517
• Grief Support Training: Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs. Help family members, loved ones and parishioners process grief.$25/person. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Training available in Spanish and English. For more information contact: Tomás Evans at tevans@orlandodiocese.org or call 407-246-4912.
• Basilica Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, Jan. 27, 7-9 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Mass, Adoration, prayer, praise and worship. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events
• Virgin Mary Series: Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Deacon German Romero presents “Mary speaks to us through her apparitions”. $10. Register at: https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/first-saturdays-with-the-blessed-mother
• Healing and Awareness of Suicide: Saturday, March 18, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 5125 S. Apopka-Vineland Rd., Orlando. In Your Hands — Healing and Awareness of Suicide: A Pastoral Response is a day to heal through Mass with Bishop John Noonan, and an opportunity for confession, and learn more about suicide from individuals trained to share God’s Divine Mercy. Lunch: $10. Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health in partnership with Diocese of Orlando Office of Laity, Family and Life. Contact Tomás Evans, tevans@orlandodiocese.org.
• In-person English classes offered by Catholic Charities of Central Florida: Catholic Charities welcomes refugees, asylees and Cubans/Haitians with parolee status to learn to read, write, speak and comprehend English. Contact main office: 407-277-1938 or https://cflcc.org.
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Vivet-Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, Feb. 21 (third Tuesdays), 7-8:30 p.m. All youth and young adults are invited to join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Adoration, praise and worship and prayer. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet
• St. Catherine Siena movie: Thursday, Jan. 26, St. Augustine Bldg. 100.Though the 14th century mystic never studied theology, or learned to read or write, her life constitutes a powerful challenge to the secularism of our time. Join us for a 1-hour movie followed by discussion. $10 per person, popcorn included.
• Mass of Remembrance: Friday, Jan. 27, monthly memorial Mass with Queen of Angels Cemetery staff for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month. Liturgy of the Hours at 8 a.m. in the Mary, Mother of God Chapel, followed by 8:30 a.m. Mass.
• Nazareth Vocational Discernment: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2:45 – 7:30 p.m. Open to young women ages 16-35, interested in learning more about religious life. Our Lady Queen of Peace Convent (next to St. Francis and St. Anthony Hall). Please R.S.V.P. or make inquiries: Sister Kristi Bergman, SCTJM , srkristi@piercedhearts.org
• In the Footsteps of Jesus – A Virtual Pilgrimage to the Holy Land: (San Damiano Society) Thursday, Feb. 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. As we prepare for the season of Lent, come and walk (albeit virtually) in the very footsteps of Jesus! This talk will also be given Feb 23 at ‘Fill Your Cup’.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community, 352-347-0154.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites, First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity, First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel, First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida, Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. , 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, N.W., Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• JMJ Pregnancy Center, front desk reception, sorting/organizing donation, offering community resources, and sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
