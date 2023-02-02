Red Mass honors professionals

Orlando Red Mass

Bishop John Noonan, center back, stands with Catholic Lawyers' Guild  award recipients at the Red Mass, Jan. 20, 2023. Front row left is Kevin Shaugnessy, who received the St. Thomas More award. Front center and right are Bob Perron and Chloé Battle, who accepted the St. Martin de Porres award on behalf of JMJ Pregnancy Center. Also at the Mass were, from back left, Deacon Joe Bellissimo, Father Nathanael Soliven, Father Martin Nguyen, Father Miguel González and Deacon Dave Camous.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.