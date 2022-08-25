FAITH ON THE FARM

ORL Faith on Farm

Faith on the Farm is the idea of Kaitlin Menner. Young adults ages 18-39 come to her family's farm for Theology on Tap.

Faith on the Farm is the idea of Kaitlin Menner. Young adults ages 18-39 come to her family’s farm for Theology on Tap. The next event will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, from 7-9 p.m., Menner Family Farm, 10940 Bay Lake Road, Groveland. Young adults, ages 18-39, can spend time in a serene setting for Theology on Tap. Topic: Time, Talent and Treasure presented by Carlos Bernard. R.S.V.P. to Kaitlin Menner, 352-989-7749. 

