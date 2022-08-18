New homes bring joy in the Sister Diocese

Thirty-six residents of La Cueva received keys to their new homes thanks to the Diocese of Orlando Mission Office construction project. Cuevans celebrated by decorating the dirt road running through the center of the small village, playing music and dancing. Above left, a family stands inside their new home.  

