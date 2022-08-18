New homes bring joy in the Sister Diocese
Thirty-six residents of La Cueva received keys to their new homes thanks to the Diocese of Orlando Mission Office construction project. Cuevans celebrated by decorating the dirt road running through the center of the small village, playing music and dancing. Above left, a family stands inside their new home.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Labor Trafficking Fair Trade and Labor: Saturday, Aug. 27, noon-2 p.m., Valencia College School of Public Safety Auditorium, 8600 Valencia College Lane, Orlando. Diocese of Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force is partnering with the Central Florida Human Trafficking Task Force for a Fair Trade and Labor Trafficking event to raise awareness of local and global labor trafficking, and how society contributes. Speakers/Exhibitors: Dept. of Children and Families, the diocesan task force and the Farmworker Association of Florida. Featuring community vendors, resource tables, prize, fair trade items for purchase, kid-friendly activities, and food trucks. All ages are welcome to attend. R.S.V.P. for the event: https://bit.ly/3PINliM. Christine Commerce at ccommerce@cflcc.org or call 407-658-1818, ext. 1122.
• Labor Trafficking – A Form Modern-Day Slavery in Our Communities: Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., free/virtual. The Diocese of Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force is debuting its Labor Trafficking Presentation. Explore what is happening in our local communities and how we can make a difference. Contact Christine Commerce, ccommerce@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1122. R.S.V.P. for the event.
• In-person English classes offered by Catholic Charities: Catholic Charities welcomes refugees, asylees and Cubans/Haitians with parolee status to learn to read, write, speak and comprehend in English. Contact main office: 407-277-1938 or https://cflcc.org.
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Road, St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Back2School Concert: Sunday, Aug. 21, 4:30 p.m., St. Catherine of Sienna, 2750 E. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee. All ages welcome. Featuring Fusion. $5. Families, $20. Call 407-344-9607 for tickets.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays beginning Sept. 8, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. For more information, https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
SAN PEDRO RETREATS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Nazareth-Vocational Discernment Group for Young Women: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2:45-4 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace Convent at San Pedro. The Sisters of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary have started a discernment group for young women from the ages of 16-35 who are interested in learning more about religious life. Contact Sister Kristi, srkristi@piercedhearts.org or call the: 407-960-2423.
• World Men’s Rosary: Saturday, Aug. 20, 9-11 a.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. All men invited to bring their rosaries and pray a bilingual Rosary with and uniting in prayer with many other cities and countries around the world who will also be praying at the same time.
• Fill Your Cup – Lord knows we are all worthy: Thursday, Aug. 25, 7-9 p.m. To fill your cup means to replenish your stores of spiritual, mental, emotional, and physical energy. Join us monthly for prayer, discussion, and a top up.
• Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, Sept. 2, 7-9 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Holy Mass, prayer, worship and eucharistic adoration.
• Come and Rest-Mental Health Retreat: Friday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m. thru Sunday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. We all have stress. If it is not managed, it can lead to a crippling anxiety, blocking us from experiencing joy and vitality in everyday life. This retreat offers both spiritual and practical tools for managing stress and anxiety, opening us to God’s freedom and a peace that surpasses all understanding.
• VIVET — Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 7-8:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join us third Tuesdays for eucharistic adoration and praise led by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community, 352-347-0154.
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, Aug. 26, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 95 Bishop Grady Lane, Winter Park. Come and pray with us for deceased priests and deacons.
• Come and Rest-Mental Health Retreat: Friday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. Learn to manage stress so it will not lead to a crippling anxiety that blocks experiencing joy and vitality in everyday life. This retreat offers both spiritual and practical tools for managing stress and anxiety, opening participants to God’s freedom and a peace that surpasses all understanding. Flexible options for participation — the whole weekend or commute during the three-day retreat.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
• Ascension Signed Mass: Sunday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m.-2 p.m., fourth Sundays except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Contact Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
URGENT NEEDS
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center: Front desk reception; sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources; sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida: Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.