EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Ordination to the Priesthood: Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Bishop John Noonan invites the faithful to celebrate Mass and the Ordination to the Priesthood of Transitional Deacons Joseph Tran and Zackary Gray. Mass can be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese/ and https://youtube.com/orlandodiocese. If attending in person, park in the parking garage on the northwest corner of Orange Avenue and Robinson Street.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Construction Missions: The Office of Missions is looking for construction volunteers for mission trips to Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. The mission is building 35 houses in La Cueva. Call 407-246-4890, or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to https://www.orlandodiocese.org/ministries-offices/laity-family-and-life-secretariat/adult-ministry/forming-disciples-certification-program/ or call 407-246-4912.
• Virtual Adult Mental Health First Aid for adults working with adults: Wednesday, May 11, noon-3 p.m. For adults working with youth, Friday, May 27, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. This training, provided by Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health and Senior Wellness Services, gives you the skills you need to support someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. Register: Kyle Osborn, Kosborn@cflcc.org, 407-658-1818 ext. 1069.
• In-person English classes offered by Catholic Charities: Catholic Charities welcomes refugees, asylees and Cubans/Haitians with parolee status to their English language learning program for adults with limited English skills. Learn to read, write, speak and comprehend in English. Contact Shaimaa Elawdan, Shaimaa.Elawdan@cflcc.org, 407-277-1938.
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Road., St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: Wednesday, May 4, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others anticipating in the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 863-353-1673.
• Exposition of Sacred Relics: Thursday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m., St. Theresa Parish, 11528 S.E. U.S. Highway 301, Belleview. A teaching and exposition of Sacred Relics by Father Carlos Martins, a Vatican-appointed expert on relics. He will share an extraordinary Vatican collection of over 150 relics, some as old as 2,000 years. Among the treasures will be relics of St. Theresa of Avila, St. Joseph, St. Maria Goretti, St. Therese of Lisieux (the “Little Flower”), St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas, and St. Faustina Kowalska. There will also be a portion of the Veil of Our Lady and one of the largest remaining pieces of the True Cross in the world. Those in attendance will be able to examine and venerate each relic. You are encouraged to bring your articles of devotion (such as rosaries, holy cards, etc.) and pictures of ill friends/family members, which you will be able to touch to the reliquaries as a means of intercession.
• Legacy Planning Seminar Series: 10 a.m., Thursdays, May 12, May 19, and May 26, Resurrection Parish (Campisi Center Banquet Hall), 333 Terrace Way, Lakeland. The Catholic Foundation of Central Florida, in partnership with Resurrection and St. Joseph parishes of Lakeland, St. Joseph Parish of Winter Haven, and St. Anthony Parish and School invite you to a Legacy Planning Seminar three-part series. Each session will last one hour. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. To register, call 863-646-3556.
• Catholics Returning Home: Thursdays, through May 26, 7-8:30 p.m., Blessed Trinity, 4545 E. Anderson Road, Orlando. We are inviting non-practicing Catholics to join us for informal sessions to update understandings of our Catholic Faith. All welcome.
SAN PEDRO RETREAT
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Eucharistic Cenacle: In the Fire of the Pierced Hearts: Friday, May 6, 7 – 9 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. The night begins with Holy Mass followed by praise and worship.
• VIVET-Youth and young adult Adoration: Tuesday, May 17, 7 - 8:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join us on the third Tuesday of every, beginning for Eucharistic Adoration, praise, and led by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, May 27, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Special intercession for those who are buried in Queen of Angels Cemetery since the previous Memorial Mass and for deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during April.
• Fiat — Young Women’s Discernment Retreat: Saturday, May 21, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., for young women ages 18-35 who are interested in knowing more about religious life in our institute. Directed by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. Pre-register at https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/fiat-2022. Packets must be returned by May 18 to attend. Cost: $20.
• Opus Angelorum Silent Retreat: Thursday, May 26 – Sunday, May 29. Directed by Priests of the Order of Canons Regular of the Holy Cross. Total of eight conferences, daily Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, Rosary, Stations of the Cross, and opportunity for confession and spiritual direction. Registration: www.opusangelorum.org/retreats
NATIONAL EVENTS
• SSND Sisters Around the Globe (online): Tuesday, May 3, 8-9:15 p.m., Online. The School Sisters of Notre Dame (SSND) invite women ages 18-45 to an online presentation to learn about the SSND educational vision as it relates to ministries around the globe. Hear from sisters native to Canada, Hungary, Mexico, Micronesia, Nigeria and the United States who minister in Italy, Guam, Kenya, Peru and at the United Nations. Bring your questions about our international congregation! For more information and registration, visit ssnd.org/events/5-3-22.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
• Ascension Catholic Parish Signed Mass: Sunday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m.-2 p.m., fourth Sundays except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
• Surviving Divorce: Wednesdays on Zoom, 7 p.m., starting March 9. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Wednesday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online. For more information and to register online go to https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call The Family Life Office at 407-645-0284.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 N.E. 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELP NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center: Front desk reception; sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources; advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida: Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.