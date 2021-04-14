EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Ordination to the Priesthood: Saturday, May 29, 10 – 11:30 a.m. via livestream. Bishop John Noonan invites the faithful to attend the Ordination to the Priesthood of three transitional deacons via livestream from the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe. Bishop Noonan will celebrate Mass and the priestly ordination of Transitional Deacons Francisco Ojeda, Nathanael Soliven, and Roberto Marquez. Due to COVID restrictions, the Mass of Ordination will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Orlando’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese/ and Diocese of Orlando’s YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/orlandodiocese
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Transitional Diaconate Ordination: Saturday, April 17, 11 a.m.-noon, from St. Vincent de Paul Seminary (livestreamed). Diocese of Orlando seminarians Zackary Gray, Kyle McClure and Joseph Tran will be ordained Transitional Deacons. www.svdp.edu/live
• Memorial Mass for Priests: Wednesday, April 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park. Pray for our priests who passed during the month of April. In a special way, we will be honoring Bishop Thomas Grady on the anniversary of his passing into eternal life. Christine Shields, cshields@orlandodiocese.org, 407-246-4845.
• Virtual Mental Health First Aid (for adults working with adults)-Part 2: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, April 29. Identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders with training provided by Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health and Senior Wellness Services. Training is virtual. $23.95. To register, email cgalda@cflcc.org.
• Fiat retreat for young women: Saturday, April 24, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Catholic Campus Ministry Center at UCF, Northview Building, 3925 Lockwood Blvd, #1051, Oviedo. Do you feel the Lord speaking to your heart? Trying to get your attention? Do you feel like you have a missionary heart to follow the Lord? ….well… “Come and see” (John 1:39). If you are a woman age 18+ and would like to know more about Religious Life and connect with hearts desiring to know the Lord’s plan for their lives, join us. https://fiatspring2021.eventbrite.com
• Construction Missions: Construction missions have resumed. If you are interested in serving those in our sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana in Dominican Republic, contact the Mission Office, 407-246-4890 or email Caroline Genovesi at cgenovesi@orlandodiocese.org. Mission dates are: May 29-June 5, June 19-26, July 17-24, Aug. 28-Sept. 4, Oct. 23-30.
• Legacy Planning Webinar Series: The Catholic Foundation of Central Florida in partnership with the Diocesan Western Deanery will hold a three-part webinar series on estate, financial and Catholic legacy planning. For information on one or all session, go to OurCatholicLegacy.org. Webinars are Thursdays, April 29, May 6, and May 13. Register no later than Friday, April 23, 2021. Zoom login information will be provided to those who RSVP. Contact Rosie Camous at rcamous@cfocf.org or 407-246-7192.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
• Charismatic Mass: Monday, April 19, 6-9:30 p.m., St. Mark the Evangelist, 7081 S.E. Hwy. 42, Summerfield. 352-347-9317.
• Holy Hour for Vocations: Tuesday, April 20, 7-8 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo, 4001 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Join the community to pray for vocations. 407-293-9556.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Separated and divorced:
• urviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online at: https://stmargaretmary.org/ministries/family-matters/catholic-ministry-for-separated-and-divorced/. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., and 1-4:30 p.m.; and at 644 S. 9th St., Lake Wales, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and noon-4 p.m., and Fridays, 5-7 p.m. Volunteers needed to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Rosemont Mission Market: 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org,
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
SECULARORDERS
Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturday of the month, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: first Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELPNEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.