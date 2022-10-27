Cemetery Manager honored

Catholic Cemetery Conference Convention and Exposition members recognized Tim Tully, manager of Queen of Angels Catholic Cemetery in Winter Park by designating him as a Certified Catholic Cemetery Executive (CCCE), September 22, 2022. The CCCE is the hi...

Tim Tully, manager of Queen of Angels Catholic Cemetery in Winter Park accepts his designation as a Certified Catholic Cemetery Executive (CCCE) from Msgr. William Baver, director of cemeteries for the Diocese of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Catholic Cemetery Conference Convention and Exposition at the Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel in California. The designation is the highest honor of achievement in Catholic Cemetery management. It is held by a select group of people who have made the ultimate commitment to excellence in Catholic Cemetery management and the ongoing pursuit of knowledge.

