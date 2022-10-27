Cemetery Manager honored
EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Red Mass: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 12:10-1:10 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Come join Bishop John Noonan and the Catholic Lawyers Guild of Central Florida to pray for members of the judiciary including judges, attorneys and all members of the legal profession. During the Red Mass, Catholics reaffirm their commitment to justice and their faith. For more information call 407-422-2005. Free parking available at the northwest corner of Orange Avenue and Robinson Street. (MAA Robinson Garage).
• Mass with Bishop Noonan: Saturday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Come join Bishop John Noonan in celebrating Mass for those who serve in ministries to the poor, and Catholic Charities of Central Florida staff and volunteers. R.S.V.P. for CCCF is rcenteno@cflcc.org. Parish R.S.V.P. is to gtester@cflcc.org.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Eucharistic Day of Revival: Saturday, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. check-in; 9 a.m. Mass; 10 a.m. -12 p.m., Christ the King Mission, 14045 N. U.S. Highway 301, Citra. Catechists, pastoral ministers, and ministry volunteers are invited to a morning of reflection on the Eucharistic Revival. No charge to attend. Participants R.S.V.P. to Sister Juliet Nakalema, srateenyi@yahoo.com. Morning hospitality and lunch provided.
• Legacy Series: Wednesdays Nov. 2, 9 and 16: 11 a.m.-noon, Blessed Trinity Parish Community Center, 5 S.E. 17th St., Ocala. The Catholic Foundation of Central Florida, in partnership with Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Ocala is hosting a Legacy Planning Seminar Series. Register for one or more sessions - contact Katherine Baker at kbaker@blessedtrinity.org or call 352-629-8092 ext. 3218. FREE lunch, planning resources and consultation with each speaker. Nov. 2: Will and estate planning; Nov. 9: Financial planning; Nov. 16: Catholic funeral rites and leaving a legacy of faith.
• Blessed Mother: Mary’s Fiat - True Power is Service: Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Avenue, Orlando. Presented by speaker Carol Brinati. Talks focus on the spirituality of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Free. Good will donation accepted. Register at: https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/first-saturdays-with-the-blessed-mother
• In-person English classes offered by Catholic Charities of Central Florida: Catholic Charities welcomes refugees, asylees and Cubans/Haitians with parolee status to learn to read, write, speak and comprehend English. Contact main office: 407-277-1938 or https://cflcc.org.
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Caravana Guadalupana: Join us in this year’s evangelizing event, Caravana Guadalupana 2022, in which Central Florida parishes commemorate, celebrate and share the Tepeyac miracle through a Caravan (by car). On Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, caravans from each parish in our diocese that wishes to participate will arrive to St. James Cathedral in downtown Orlando. Families are encouraged to pray the rosary en route to the cathedral. Information: call 407-687 1585.
• Adoration with UCF Catholic Campus Ministry: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 7-9 p.m., Nativity Parish, 255 N. County Road 427, Longwood. As we prepare for the Advent season, join the University of Central Florida’s Catholic Campus Ministry, the Brotherhood of Hope and St. Paul’s Outreach missionaries in a night of worship, praise, and Adoration through music, reflections, and prayer. All are welcome!
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Road, St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays, the next one is Nov. 3, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. Visit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, Nov. 4, 7-9 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Mass, followed by praise, worship, and Eucharistic Adoration, every first Friday.
• San Damiano Society — No Thought is Worth Thinking: Thursday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. We are not our thoughts, yet they occupy most of our time-living and roaming freely in our minds. What do our thoughts reveal about us? Basha Perez teaches us about the desert fathers, early Christian hermits who lived simply in the Egyptian desert and what they have to teach us today about awareness and Catholic contemplative prayer. The simple prayer practices of our ancestors in faith can help us train our minds to develop present moment awareness.
• Nazareth-Vocational Discernment Group for Young Women: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2:45-5 p.m. The Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary have started a discernment group for young women ages 16–35 who are interested in learning more about religious life.
• VIVET — Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 7:45-9:15 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join us every third Tuesday for Eucharistic Adoration and praise led by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet
• Franciscan Hermitage Retreat: Thursday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. – Sunday. Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle, Bldg. 500. Experience the Franciscan Hermitage deeply rooted in the Franciscan tradition. Share in the rhythm of solitude and quiet of St. Francis of Assisi in this silent retreat guided by Jeanne and Tony Walter, members of the Secular Franciscan Order. Limited space available.
• Fill Your Cup: Thursday, Nov. 17, 7-9 p.m., St. Augustine Building 100. To fill your cup means to replenish your stores of spiritual, mental, emotional, and physical energy. Join us monthly for prayer, discussion, and a top up! Spend the evening reflecting on what you are grateful for this year. Heidi Peckham will show us that it is through gratitude that we can find true and lasting joy. Bring your favorite cup or mug and be prepared to tell us why it is your favorite. $10.
• Christmas Celebration: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m. Free admission to the live nativity, hundreds of lights, photo booth, kids crafts, choir performances, and hot cocoa and cookies! Special visits from the three kings and St. Nicholas! Hot dogs, burgers, and popcorn available for purchase.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community, 352-347-0154.
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 95 Bishop Grady Lane, Winter Park. Come and pray with us for deceased priests and deacons and those lost during the current month.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites, First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity, First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel, First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
