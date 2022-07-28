EVENTS WITH BISHOP JOHN NOONAN
• 20th annual Blue Mass: Thursday, Sept. 29, St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. 12:10 p.m. Bishop John Noonan invites the community to join their voices in prayer on the feast of Sts. Michael and Raphael, Archangels, for the safety of our dedicated first responders who put their lives in harm’s way for the protection of people. A reception will follow in the parish center adjacent to St. James Cathedral. Limited free parking available on the corner of North Orange Avenue and West Robinson Street.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Human Trafficking Free Awareness Session: Thursday, July 30, 11 a.m.-noon, free webinar. Diocese of Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force is preventing the exploitation of our children through a free online awareness session for high school students and their parents who are interested in learning more about online exploitation and the grooming process that traffickers use to target our youth and their friends. Topic: social media, internet safety, sexting and pornography. Equip your teens on how to recognize the signs and how to report. Visit tinyurl.com/cccf-htevents to register. Christine Commerce, ccommerce@cflcc.org or call 407-658-1818, Ext. 1122.
• Quo Vadis Men’s Discernment Retreat: Monday, Aug. 1-Wednesday, Aug. 3, San Pedro, annual discernment retreat for young men who are serious about following Jesus, whether you feel called to priesthood, a career in eSports, or both, consider attending. This is an opportunity to learn how to listen to God and grow as a follower of Jesus Christ, no matter the vocation. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/quo-vadis-2022-tickets-328284276107
• Construction Missions: Saturday, Aug. 6-Saturday, Aug. 13. The Office of Missions is looking for construction volunteers for a mission trip to Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. The mission is building 35 houses in La Cueva. Call 407-246-4890, or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
• In-person English classes offered by Catholic Charities: Catholic Charities welcomes refugees, asylees and Cubans/Haitians with parolee status to learn to read, write, speak and comprehend in English. Contact main office: 407-277-1938 or https://cflcc.org.
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Road, St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays beginning Aug. 4, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. For more information, https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
• “Your Faith Anew!” In Divine Will: Saturday, Aug. 6, 9-11 a.m., St. Faustina Parish, 1714 US 27, Suite 23, Clermont. Informational meeting about “Your Faith Anew!” In Divine Will: To increase our knowledge of the Catholic faith, work hard to remain in a state of grace, bring others to know the joy of the Gospel (save souls), glorify God and become saints through the study and practice of living in the divine will, discovered in the writings of servant of God, Luisa Piccarreta. David Russell, 865-622-0189. Visit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
SAN PEDRO RETREATS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Fill Your Cup-Praying with Visio Divina: Thursday, July 28, 7-9 p.m., St. Augustine, Building 100. Learn Visio Divina (“divine seeing” in Latin), to help focus more fully on God in prayer. Drawing on the principles of Lectio Divina, Visio Divina is the slow, thoughtful contemplation of a picture, photo, work of art, or anything visual that invites God to speak to you in a deeper way. Breakfast, lunch, and Mass included, $10.
• Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, Aug. 5, 7-9 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Holy Mass, prayer, worship and Eucharistic Adoration.
• Pathways Toward Intimacy with God Women’s Silent Retreat: Friday, Aug. 5, 4 p.m. – Sunday, Aug. 7, 11:30 a.m. A beginner’s silent retreat for women who are looking to deepen their relationship with Jesus.
• VIVET — Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join us every third Tuesday for Eucharistic Adoration and praise led by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet
• San Damiano Society (Seniors); A Spiritual Journey in the Footsteps of St. Clare of Assisi: Thursday, Aug. 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Join us on the Feast of St. Clare and get to know this amazing saint better. Speaker Faith Libbe, OFS, $18.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
• Ascension Signed Mass: Sunday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m.-2 p.m., fourth Sundays except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Contact Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
URGENT NEEDS
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center: Front desk reception; sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources; sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida: Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
